Enagas (OTCMKTS:ENGGF) Stock Price Down 0%

Shares of Enagas SA (OTCMKTS:ENGGF) were down 0% on Monday . The company traded as low as $23.73 and last traded at $23.73. Approximately 896 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 1,996 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.73.
The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.90.
About Enagas (OTCMKTS:ENGGF)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Enagas (ENGGF)
- It’s Time To Shut The Door On Masonite International
- Pfizer Stock is Ready to be Added to Your Portfolio
- The Purely Technical Reason Oil Will Hit $122
- 4 Best 5G Stocks to Invest in
- Institutions Shed Macy’s … Too Soon
Receive News & Ratings for Enagas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enagas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.