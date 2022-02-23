Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $0.13 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Endeavor Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.21 and the lowest is $0.05. The company is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Endeavor Group will report full year earnings of $0.78 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $2.48. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Endeavor Group.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Endeavor Group from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Endeavor Group from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Endeavor Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Endeavor Group from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Endeavor Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 35.07.

In other Endeavor Group news, CAO William K. Fullerton sold 22,600 shares of Endeavor Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of 33.39, for a total transaction of 754,614.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Christian Muirhead sold 9,900 shares of Endeavor Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of 33.47, for a total transaction of 331,353.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Endeavor Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $582,983,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in Endeavor Group during the second quarter valued at about $577,292,000. Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in Endeavor Group during the second quarter valued at about $346,375,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Endeavor Group by 8,134.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,184,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,326,000 after buying an additional 9,073,190 shares during the period. Finally, Dragoneer Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Endeavor Group during the second quarter valued at about $115,458,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.82% of the company’s stock.

EDR traded down 0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching 29.66. 356,214 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,062,469. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is 31.77 and its 200 day moving average price is 28.53. Endeavor Group has a one year low of 22.02 and a one year high of 35.28.

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

