Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is 35.75.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EDR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Endeavor Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $32.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Endeavor Group from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Endeavor Group in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Endeavor Group from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Endeavor Group from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th.

Shares of NYSE EDR opened at 29.91 on Wednesday. Endeavor Group has a one year low of 22.02 and a one year high of 35.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of 31.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 28.53.

In other Endeavor Group news, insider Christian Muirhead sold 9,900 shares of Endeavor Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of 33.47, for a total value of 331,353.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CAO William K. Fullerton sold 22,600 shares of Endeavor Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of 33.39, for a total value of 754,614.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EDR. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,015,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Endeavor Group by 180.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares during the period. 33.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Endeavor Group

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

