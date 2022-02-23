Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$11.66.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EFX. National Bank Financial upgraded Enerflex from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. TD Securities raised their target price on Enerflex from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. National Bankshares upgraded Enerflex from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$10.75 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Enerflex from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$13.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on Enerflex from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Shares of EFX stock traded down C$0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$7.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 186,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,709. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.06, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$7.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$8.24. The company has a market cap of C$669.01 million and a PE ratio of 14.40. Enerflex has a 52 week low of C$6.25 and a 52 week high of C$11.12.

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; and designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions, as well as engages in re-engineering, reconfiguration, and repackaging of compressors for various field applications; and modular processing equipment and waste gas systems for natural gas facilities.

