Engagesmart Inc (NYSE:ESMT) Receives $33.06 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Engagesmart Inc (NYSE:ESMT) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.06.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ESMT. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Engagesmart from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Engagesmart from $28.00 to $30.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Engagesmart from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Engagesmart from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Engagesmart from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Shares of ESMT stock opened at $19.95 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.64. Engagesmart has a 52 week low of $18.41 and a 52 week high of $38.83.

Engagesmart (NYSE:ESMT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Engagesmart will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Engagesmart in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $266,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Engagesmart in the third quarter valued at $189,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new position in Engagesmart during the third quarter worth $1,371,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Engagesmart during the third quarter worth $27,641,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Engagesmart during the third quarter worth $2,044,000. 86.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EngageSmart Inc is a provider of vertically-tailored customer engagement software and integrated payments solutions. It offers single instance, multi-tenant, true Software-as-a-Service vertical solutions, including SimplePractice, InvoiceCloud, HealthPay24 and DonorDrive. The company’s solutions segment includes Health & Wellness, Government, Utilities, Financial Services and Giving.

