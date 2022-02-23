EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) issued its earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. EnPro Industries had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 5.87%. The company had revenue of $280.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

EnPro Industries stock opened at $112.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.53. EnPro Industries has a 52 week low of $78.40 and a 52 week high of $117.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 34.80 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. This is a boost from EnPro Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. EnPro Industries’s payout ratio is 33.54%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NPO. KeyCorp boosted their price target on EnPro Industries from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EnPro Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet upgraded EnPro Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded EnPro Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.67.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NPO. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of EnPro Industries during the 4th quarter worth $200,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 2,528 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of EnPro Industries during the 4th quarter worth $708,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in EnPro Industries by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 10,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares in the last quarter. 92.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of proprietary engineered industrial products. It operates through the following segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment designs, manufactures, and sells sealing products including metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets.

