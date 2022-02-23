EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) issued its earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. EnPro Industries had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 5.87%. The company had revenue of $280.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year.
EnPro Industries stock opened at $112.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.53. EnPro Industries has a 52 week low of $78.40 and a 52 week high of $117.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 34.80 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.99.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. This is a boost from EnPro Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. EnPro Industries’s payout ratio is 33.54%.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NPO. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of EnPro Industries during the 4th quarter worth $200,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 2,528 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of EnPro Industries during the 4th quarter worth $708,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in EnPro Industries by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 10,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares in the last quarter. 92.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
EnPro Industries Company Profile
EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of proprietary engineered industrial products. It operates through the following segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment designs, manufactures, and sells sealing products including metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets.
