Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.10 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) will announce $1.10 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Enterprise Financial Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.06 to $1.15. Enterprise Financial Services posted earnings of $0.96 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Enterprise Financial Services will report full year earnings of $4.63 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $4.70. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.80 to $5.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Enterprise Financial Services.

Get Enterprise Financial Services alerts:

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.16. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 29.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Enterprise Financial Services from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

NASDAQ:EFSC opened at $50.12 on Wednesday. Enterprise Financial Services has a 52 week low of $41.09 and a 52 week high of $52.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.37.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.51%.

In other Enterprise Financial Services news, Director Peter Hui sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.08, for a total value of $1,298,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Enterprise Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Enterprise Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Enterprise Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,563 shares of the bank’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Enterprise Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. 64.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Enterprise Financial Services

Enterprise Financial Services Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of business and personal banking services and wealth management services. It also offers lending services which include commercial and industrial commercial real estate, real estate construction and development, residential real estate and consumer loans.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Enterprise Financial Services (EFSC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.