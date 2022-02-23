Entrée Resources (OTCMKTS:ERLFF) Trading 1.3% Higher

Entrée Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ERLFF) shares traded up 1.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.69 and last traded at $0.69. 105,270 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 204% from the average session volume of 34,622 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.68.

Separately, TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Entrée Resources from C$1.10 to C$1.05 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $135.54 million, a PE ratio of -17.22 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.69.

Entrée Resources Ltd. operates as a mineral exploration company that focuses on the exploration, development, and acquisition of base metal projects. The firm explores for gold and copper metals. Its projects includes two separate land holdings Oyu Tolgoi mining and Entrée/Oyu Tolgoi. The company was founded by Cary Pinkowski on July 19, 1995 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

