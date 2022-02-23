EP Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 55,455 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 126.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 99,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,455 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $1,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 256,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,048,000 after acquiring an additional 28,050 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 12.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 38,949 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,321,000 after purchasing an additional 4,443 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 29.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 197,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,745,000 after purchasing an additional 45,012 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 752,951 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,876,000 after buying an additional 3,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,374,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $81,909,000 after buying an additional 53,112 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on STLD. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Steel Dynamics from $72.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wolfe Research downgraded Steel Dynamics from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Steel Dynamics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:STLD opened at $63.04 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.49. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a one year low of $40.61 and a one year high of $74.37.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $5.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.84 by ($0.06). Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 63.43%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 104.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 12.04 EPS for the current year.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel, long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail, and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.