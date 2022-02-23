EP Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,797 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 23,060 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 37,927 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 6,077 shares during the last quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in CSX by 47.8% in the third quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,529 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 12,129 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 200.0% during the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 26,880 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 17,920 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 7.3% in the third quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 28,465 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of CSX by 12.4% in the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 13,568 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares during the period. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CSX opened at $34.24 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $29.05 and a 12-month high of $38.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.56 and its 200 day moving average is $34.36. The company has a market capitalization of $75.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.23.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. CSX had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 26.34%. CSX’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 22.02%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CSX shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of CSX from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on CSX from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. TD Securities reduced their target price on CSX from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James dropped their price target on CSX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.25.

CSX Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

