EP Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,124 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MCK. Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in McKesson by 6.1% in the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 21,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,272,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in McKesson by 5.2% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of McKesson by 11.1% in the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in McKesson during the third quarter worth $7,958,000. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of McKesson by 61.4% in the third quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 2,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MCK opened at $269.00 on Wednesday. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $169.34 and a 52 week high of $282.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $254.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $225.45. The company has a market cap of $40.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.75.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.42 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $68.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.63 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 1,931.18% and a net margin of 0.55%. McKesson’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 23.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.15%.

In other news, EVP Tracy Faber sold 2,034 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.23, for a total value of $539,477.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 15,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $3,960,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,901 shares of company stock worth $4,506,382 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded McKesson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $333.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Bank of America upped their price target on McKesson from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on McKesson from $252.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group raised their target price on McKesson from $245.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $285.38.

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

