Epic Cash (EPIC) Reaches Market Cap of $19.00 Million

Epic Cash (CURRENCY:EPIC) traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. Epic Cash has a market capitalization of $19.00 million and $15,479.00 worth of Epic Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Epic Cash coin can currently be purchased for about $1.38 or 0.00003943 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Epic Cash has traded down 24.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002860 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002858 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00035238 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.67 or 0.00110565 BTC.

Epic Cash Coin Profile

EPIC is a coin. Epic Cash’s total supply is 13,778,464 coins. Epic Cash’s official Twitter account is @EpicCashTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Epic Cash is https://reddit.com/r/epiccash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Epic Cash is medium.com/epic-cash . The official website for Epic Cash is epic.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “EPIC is a community-driven project based on the fair distribution principle and will never have a pre-mine or an ICO. EPIC is a tech company that aims to create supporting tools to make the crypto world easier for the trader. “

Buying and Selling Epic Cash

