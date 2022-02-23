EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.43 EPS

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.43), MarketWatch Earnings reports. EPR Properties had a return on equity of 1.29% and a net margin of 7.25%. The firm had revenue of $154.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 65.8% on a year-over-year basis. EPR Properties updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.300-$4.500 EPS.
NYSE EPR traded up $4.23 on Wednesday, hitting $49.93. 56,085 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 648,300. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.97 and a 200-day moving average of $48.68. The company has a current ratio of 6.89, a quick ratio of 6.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. EPR Properties has a 52 week low of $41.14 and a 52 week high of $56.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 383.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.76.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. EPR Properties’s payout ratio is presently 2,307.87%.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EPR. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 152.2% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 2,718 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 53,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,541,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 24.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 60,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,011,000 after buying an additional 11,907 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.91% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded EPR Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on EPR Properties from $56.00 to $56.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price target on EPR Properties from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.30.
About EPR Properties
EPR Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the development, finance and leasing of theaters, entertainment retail and family entertainment centers. It operates through the following segments: Entertainment and Education. The Entertainment segment includes investments in megaplex theatres, entertainment retail centers, family entertainment centers and other retail parcels.
