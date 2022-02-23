EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.43 EPS

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.43), MarketWatch Earnings reports. EPR Properties had a return on equity of 1.29% and a net margin of 7.25%. The firm had revenue of $154.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 65.8% on a year-over-year basis. EPR Properties updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.300-$4.500 EPS.

NYSE EPR traded up $4.23 on Wednesday, hitting $49.93. 56,085 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 648,300. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.97 and a 200-day moving average of $48.68. The company has a current ratio of 6.89, a quick ratio of 6.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. EPR Properties has a 52 week low of $41.14 and a 52 week high of $56.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 383.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.76.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. EPR Properties’s payout ratio is presently 2,307.87%.

In other news, SVP Craig L. Evans sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $120,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EPR. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 152.2% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 2,718 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 53,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,541,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 24.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 60,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,011,000 after buying an additional 11,907 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded EPR Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on EPR Properties from $56.00 to $56.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price target on EPR Properties from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.30.

EPR Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the development, finance and leasing of theaters, entertainment retail and family entertainment centers. It operates through the following segments: Entertainment and Education. The Entertainment segment includes investments in megaplex theatres, entertainment retail centers, family entertainment centers and other retail parcels.

