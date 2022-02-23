EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Receives $27.60 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.60.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of EQT from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of EQT in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of EQT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of EQT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of EQT from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of EQT in the 4th quarter valued at $744,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of EQT by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 410,233 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,246,000 after buying an additional 11,639 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of EQT in the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of EQT in the 4th quarter valued at $411,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of EQT by 62.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,392,531 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $95,801,000 after buying an additional 1,687,746 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQT stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.82. The stock had a trading volume of 6,218,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,782,285. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.55. The company has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of -5.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. EQT has a 1 year low of $15.71 and a 1 year high of $24.83.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.10). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that EQT will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is a boost from EQT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is presently -11.47%.

EQT declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, December 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas producer to purchase up to 13.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

EQT Corp. engages in natural gas production, gathering and transmission in the Appalachian area. It has operations in Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

