Equalizer Reaches Market Cap of $4.17 Million (EQZ)

Equalizer (CURRENCY:EQZ) traded up 5.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 23rd. Equalizer has a market cap of $4.17 million and approximately $328,030.00 worth of Equalizer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Equalizer has traded 21% lower against the US dollar. One Equalizer coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000287 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002575 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001885 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.17 or 0.00044190 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,703.30 or 0.06958083 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,788.06 or 0.99809667 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.33 or 0.00047155 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003304 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.37 or 0.00049836 BTC.

About Equalizer

Equalizer’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,450,000 coins. Equalizer’s official Twitter account is @EqualizerFlash

Buying and Selling Equalizer

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Equalizer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Equalizer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Equalizer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

