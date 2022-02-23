Equinox Gold (EQX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect Equinox Gold to post earnings of C$0.22 per share for the quarter.

EQX stock opened at C$8.22 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$8.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$8.71. The company has a market cap of C$2.48 billion and a PE ratio of 4.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.39. Equinox Gold has a 52 week low of C$6.99 and a 52 week high of C$11.56.

Several analysts recently weighed in on EQX shares. Desjardins lowered Equinox Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$10.75 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Equinox Gold to C$12.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and set a C$10.50 price target on shares of Equinox Gold in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Equinox Gold to C$14.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$17.00 price target on shares of Equinox Gold in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equinox Gold presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$13.28.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in MaranhÃ£o State; the Fazenda gold mine located in Bahia State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; the Pilar gold mine located in GoiÃ¡s State; and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

