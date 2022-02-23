Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Shares Purchased by Corient Capital Partners LLC

Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,194 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Equitable were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equitable by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 22,131,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726,223 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Equitable by 2.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,168,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,222,000 after acquiring an additional 386,138 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Equitable by 2.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,608,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,028,000 after acquiring an additional 252,471 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Equitable by 3.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,784,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,080,000 after acquiring an additional 237,890 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Equitable by 3.0% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,778,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,955,000 after acquiring an additional 166,202 shares during the period. 91.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EQH has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Equitable in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Equitable from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Equitable from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Equitable from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equitable currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.58.

Shares of Equitable stock opened at $32.48 on Wednesday. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.53 and a fifty-two week high of $37.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.59. The company has a market cap of $13.15 billion, a PE ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.58.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.03. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Equitable’s payout ratio is 5.15%.

In related news, Director Kristi Ann Matus sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.36, for a total transaction of $323,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.44, for a total transaction of $1,033,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,300 shares of company stock valued at $3,431,720 over the last ninety days. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Equitable Company Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc is a financial services company in the U.S. and comprises two complementary and well-established principal franchises, AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company and AllianceBernstein. Its mission is to help clients secure their financial well-being. The company was founded by Henry B.

