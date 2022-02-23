Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Oil States International, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:OIS)

Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Oil States International in a research report issued on Thursday, February 17th. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings of ($0.76) per share for the year. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Oil States International’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). Oil States International had a negative net margin of 11.45% and a negative return on equity of 6.88%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oil States International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th.

Oil States International stock opened at $5.15 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $316.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 3.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Oil States International has a fifty-two week low of $4.42 and a fifty-two week high of $9.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.93.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OIS. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Oil States International by 1,840.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 18,400 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Oil States International by 169,400.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,950 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 16,940 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Oil States International during the second quarter worth $236,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Oil States International during the third quarter worth $271,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oil States International during the fourth quarter worth $278,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Oil States International, Inc engages in the provision of specialty products and services to drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies and Offshore or Manufactured Products.

