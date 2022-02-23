Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.18), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $246.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.62 million. Equitrans Midstream had a net margin of 22.93% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The company’s revenue was down 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS.

NYSE:ETRN traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $6.32. 231,794 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,525,309. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 2.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.18 and a 200-day moving average of $9.58. Equitrans Midstream has a 52-week low of $6.00 and a 52-week high of $11.52.

Get Equitrans Midstream alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.49%. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.77%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ETRN. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 1,663.0% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 8,232 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the fourth quarter worth approximately $118,000. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the fourth quarter worth approximately $134,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 28,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 3,423 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 5,719 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

ETRN has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “buy” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group lowered shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equitrans Midstream has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.80.

Equitrans Midstream Company Profile (Get Rating)

Equitrans Midstream Corp. has a premier asset footprint in the Appalachian Basin and is one of the largest natural gas gatherers in the United States. It focuses on gas gathering systems, transmission and storage systems, and water services assets that support natural gas producers across the Basin. The company operates in the following segments: Gathering, Transmission and Water.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Equitrans Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitrans Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.