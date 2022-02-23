Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:ESCA opened at $13.24 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.07. Escalade has a twelve month low of $13.20 and a twelve month high of $25.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.59 million, a PE ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.17. Escalade had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 7.82%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. This is a positive change from Escalade’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. Escalade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.82%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Escalade during the fourth quarter valued at about $186,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Escalade during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Escalade during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Escalade by 191.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 7,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Escalade by 348.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 13,642 shares during the last quarter. 28.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Escalade

Escalade, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of sporting goods and recreational equipment. The firm operates through the Sporting Goods or Escalade Sports segment, which contains different categories including basketball goals, archery, indoor, and outdoor game recreation and fitness products.

