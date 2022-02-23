Ethereum Push Notification Service (PUSH) Reaches Market Capitalization of $15.85 Million

Ethereum Push Notification Service (CURRENCY:PUSH) traded down 9.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 23rd. One Ethereum Push Notification Service coin can now be bought for approximately $1.04 or 0.00002964 BTC on exchanges. Ethereum Push Notification Service has a market cap of $15.85 million and approximately $1.81 million worth of Ethereum Push Notification Service was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ethereum Push Notification Service has traded down 21% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum Push Notification Service Profile

Ethereum Push Notification Service’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,287,926 coins. Ethereum Push Notification Service’s official Twitter account is @epnsproject

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Push Notification Service is a decentralized notifications protocol that enables wallet addresses to receive notifications in a platform-agnostic fashion from both decentralized and centralized carriers. It also explores and describes the theory and technical aspects of the protocol/platform and the game theory that the protocol utilizes to ensure incentives for good actors in the ecosystem. “

Ethereum Push Notification Service Coin Trading

