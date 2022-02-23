ETNA Network (ETNA) Price Down 18.1% This Week

ETNA Network (CURRENCY:ETNA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 23rd. Over the last week, ETNA Network has traded down 18.1% against the dollar. One ETNA Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0873 or 0.00000226 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ETNA Network has a market capitalization of $1.05 million and $113,885.00 worth of ETNA Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002593 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001881 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.98 or 0.00044005 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,690.97 or 0.06972287 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,618.72 or 1.00060837 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.04 or 0.00046742 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003230 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.15 or 0.00049617 BTC.

ETNA Network Profile

ETNA Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,079,542 coins. ETNA Network’s official Twitter account is @CyclopsFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “ETNA Network (ETNA) is a hybrid DeFI-type project that is set to bridge the gap between the decentralized space and the masses that are being left out due to the complexities in DeFi. ETNA DeBank Product is best described as a Digital asset system that combines a digital money market feature that supports the use of both cryptocurrencies and whitelisted NFTs as collaterals and the first Liquidity Protocol that is augmented with a Broker-Buyer type trading (BBT) Mechanism. “

ETNA Network Coin Trading

