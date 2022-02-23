Evedo One Day Trading Volume Tops $472,404.00 (EVED)

Evedo (CURRENCY:EVED) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 22nd. During the last week, Evedo has traded down 20.6% against the dollar. One Evedo coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0718 or 0.00000189 BTC on major exchanges. Evedo has a total market capitalization of $1.05 million and approximately $472,404.00 worth of Evedo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

EVED is a coin. Its launch date was August 28th, 2018. Evedo’s total supply is 17,756,590 coins and its circulating supply is 14,672,017 coins. Evedo’s official Twitter account is @evedotoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Evedo is www.evedo.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Evedo is a blockchain-based platform, consisting of B2B & B2C Marketplaces. It unifies all businesses and participants involved in organizing events. Their aim is to build a marketplace and a ecosystem that will help the $850+ Billion event industry grow by connecting all parties without middlemen. Main players in the B2C Marketplace would be Organizers, Promoters and Attendees. The main functions will be to Buy/Sell tickets and market events to new or existing audiences. “

