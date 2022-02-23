EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 17th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the business services provider on Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th.

EVERTEC has increased its dividend by 100.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. EVERTEC has a payout ratio of 6.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect EVERTEC to earn $2.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.7%.

EVERTEC stock opened at $42.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. EVERTEC has a 12 month low of $35.51 and a 12 month high of $51.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.96.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in EVERTEC by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 533,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,643,000 after purchasing an additional 122,692 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 293,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,689,000 after acquiring an additional 78,298 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in EVERTEC by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 240,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,026,000 after acquiring an additional 72,596 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in EVERTEC by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 343,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,973,000 after purchasing an additional 59,927 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in EVERTEC by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 117,008 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,848,000 after purchasing an additional 38,003 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered EVERTEC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of EVERTEC from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Susquehanna downgraded shares of EVERTEC from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EVERTEC presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.20.

EVERTEC, Inc engages in the provision of transaction services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services-Puerto Rico and Caribbean, Payment Services-Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, and Business Solutions. The Payment Services segment involves in the authorization, processing, management and recording of automated teller machines (ATM) and point of sales transactions, and ATM management and monitoring.

