EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 17th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the business services provider on Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th.
EVERTEC has increased its dividend by 100.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. EVERTEC has a payout ratio of 6.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect EVERTEC to earn $2.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.7%.
EVERTEC stock opened at $42.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. EVERTEC has a 12 month low of $35.51 and a 12 month high of $51.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.96.
A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered EVERTEC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of EVERTEC from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Susquehanna downgraded shares of EVERTEC from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EVERTEC presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.20.
EVERTEC Company Profile
EVERTEC, Inc engages in the provision of transaction services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services-Puerto Rico and Caribbean, Payment Services-Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, and Business Solutions. The Payment Services segment involves in the authorization, processing, management and recording of automated teller machines (ATM) and point of sales transactions, and ATM management and monitoring.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on EVERTEC (EVTC)
- 3 More Tech Stocks to Target During Market Weakness
- Hit the Buy Button on These 3 Oversold Tech Stocks
- It’s Time To Shut The Door On Masonite International
- Pfizer Stock is Ready to be Added to Your Portfolio
- The Purely Technical Reason Oil Will Hit $122
Receive News & Ratings for EVERTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVERTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.