Evolution Petroleum (EPM) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

2/21/2022 – Evolution Petroleum was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Natural Gas Systems, Inc. is a development stage company formed to acquire and develop oil and gas fields and apply both conventional and specialized technology to accelerate production and develop incremental reserves, particularly in low permeability reservoirs amenable to lateral drilling technology. “

2/17/2022 – Evolution Petroleum was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $7.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Natural Gas Systems, Inc. is a development stage company formed to acquire and develop oil and gas fields and apply both conventional and specialized technology to accelerate production and develop incremental reserves, particularly in low permeability reservoirs amenable to lateral drilling technology. “

2/11/2022 – Evolution Petroleum was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Natural Gas Systems, Inc. is a development stage company formed to acquire and develop oil and gas fields and apply both conventional and specialized technology to accelerate production and develop incremental reserves, particularly in low permeability reservoirs amenable to lateral drilling technology. “

2/11/2022 – Evolution Petroleum was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating.

2/10/2022 – Evolution Petroleum was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $6.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Natural Gas Systems, Inc. is a development stage company formed to acquire and develop oil and gas fields and apply both conventional and specialized technology to accelerate production and develop incremental reserves, particularly in low permeability reservoirs amenable to lateral drilling technology. “

EPM opened at $7.12 on Wednesday. Evolution Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $3.01 and a twelve month high of $7.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $239.87 million, a PE ratio of -64.72 and a beta of 1.23.

Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The energy company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $22.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.81 million. Evolution Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 14.47% and a negative net margin of 8.88%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Evolution Petroleum Co. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.62%. This is a positive change from Evolution Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Evolution Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -272.70%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPM. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Evolution Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 6,173.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,661 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 9,507 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Evolution Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Evolution Petroleum during the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Evolution Petroleum during the third quarter valued at about $62,000. 61.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evolution Petroleum Corp. is an oil and gas company. It develops and produces oil and gas reserves within known oil and gas resources utilizing technology onshore in the United States. The company holds interests in the Carbon Dioxide enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana’s Delhi Field. Evolution Petroleum was founded by Robert Stevens Herlin and Laird Q.

