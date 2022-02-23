Evonik Industries AG (OTCMKTS:EVKIF) Receives $34.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Evonik Industries AG (OTCMKTS:EVKIF – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.00.

Separately, UBS Group raised Evonik Industries from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th.

Shares of EVKIF traded down $1.76 on Friday, hitting $31.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 171 shares, compared to its average volume of 212. Evonik Industries has a fifty-two week low of $29.66 and a fifty-two week high of $38.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.02.

Evonik Industries AG operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of specialty chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Nutrition and Care, Resource Efficiency, Performance Materials, Services, and Other Operations. The Nutrition and Care segment produces specialty chemicals, principally for use in consumer goods for daily needs, and in animal nutrition and healthcare products.

