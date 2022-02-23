Exor (OTCMKTS:EXXRF) Shares Down 0.8%

Exor (OTCMKTS:EXXRF)’s stock price fell 0.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $80.97 and last traded at $80.97. 10,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 507% from the average session volume of 1,731 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.60.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.39.
Exor Company Profile (OTCMKTS:EXXRF)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Exor (EXXRF)
- It’s Time To Shut The Door On Masonite International
- Pfizer Stock is Ready to be Added to Your Portfolio
- The Purely Technical Reason Oil Will Hit $122
- 4 Best 5G Stocks to Invest in
- Institutions Shed Macy’s … Too Soon
Receive News & Ratings for Exor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.