Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) Issues Earnings Results

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The transportation company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.58, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 38.56%. The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 81.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $103.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $120.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.42. Expeditors International of Washington has a 52 week low of $91.10 and a 52 week high of $137.80.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, insider Eugene K. Alger sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.50, for a total transaction of $1,477,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 24,699 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,317,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 757 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,579 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $117.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $130.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $132.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.78.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

