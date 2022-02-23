Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.58 EPS

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The transportation company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.58, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 38.56%. The business had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 81.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of EXPD stock traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $104.62. 6,348 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,373,991. Expeditors International of Washington has a fifty-two week low of $91.10 and a fifty-two week high of $137.80. The firm has a market cap of $17.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $120.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.42.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

EXPD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $130.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $117.00 to $101.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $130.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Expeditors International of Washington currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.78.

In related news, insider Eugene K. Alger sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.50, for a total value of $1,477,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 596,495 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $80,103,000 after acquiring an additional 28,245 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,455,000. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 50,877 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,839,000 after buying an additional 15,638 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 301,702 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,516,000 after acquiring an additional 7,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter valued at about $774,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.