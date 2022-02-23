Extendicare Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXETF) Plans $0.03 Dividend

Extendicare Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXETF) declared a dividend on Friday, February 18th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.0314 per share on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th.

Shares of EXETF stock opened at $5.94 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.74 and its 200 day moving average is $5.87. Extendicare has a 52-week low of $5.02 and a 52-week high of $7.06.

Get Extendicare alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EXETF shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Extendicare from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. TD Securities started coverage on shares of Extendicare in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Extendicare, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of nursing care, home health care, retirement living, and management and consulting services. It operates through the following business segments: Long-Term Care, Retirement Living, Home Health Care, and Other Operations. The Long-Term Care segment represents long-term care centers the company owns and operates in the country.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Extendicare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extendicare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.