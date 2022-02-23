EzFill (NASDAQ:EZFL) vs. Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) Head-To-Head Review

EzFill (NASDAQ:EZFL) and Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

57.4% of EzFill shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.8% of Murphy USA shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.9% of Murphy USA shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares EzFill and Murphy USA’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EzFill N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Murphy USA $17.36 billion 0.27 $396.90 million $15.01 12.18

Murphy USA has higher revenue and earnings than EzFill.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for EzFill and Murphy USA, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EzFill 0 0 0 0 N/A Murphy USA 0 0 1 0 3.00

Murphy USA has a consensus price target of $215.00, suggesting a potential upside of 17.57%. Given Murphy USA’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Murphy USA is more favorable than EzFill.

Profitability

This table compares EzFill and Murphy USA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EzFill N/A N/A N/A Murphy USA 2.29% 50.07% 9.86%

Summary

Murphy USA beats EzFill on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EzFill

EzFill Holdings Inc. is involved in on-demand mobile fuel industry. EzFill Holdings Inc. is based in MIAMI, FL.

About Murphy USA

Murphy USA, Inc. engages in the motor fuel products and convenience merchandise through retail stores, namely Murphy USA and Murphy Express. It provides Walmart discount program which offers a cents-off per gallon purchased for fuel when using specific payment methods. The company was founded on March 1, 2013 and is headquartered in El Dorado, AR.

