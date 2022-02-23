Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on FICO. StockNews.com upgraded Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Fair Isaac from $488.00 to $535.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Fair Isaac to a “buy” rating and set a $522.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Fair Isaac from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $547.29.

FICO opened at $485.16 on Monday. Fair Isaac has a fifty-two week low of $342.89 and a fifty-two week high of $553.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.67 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $458.70 and a 200-day moving average of $429.15.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.36 by $0.34. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 403.65% and a net margin of 29.44%. The company had revenue of $322.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fair Isaac will post 12.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 434 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $509.20, for a total value of $220,992.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 456 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.10, for a total value of $186,093.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,565 shares of company stock worth $12,487,818. Company insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Fair Isaac in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fair Isaac in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Fair Isaac by 195.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 68 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. 86.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

