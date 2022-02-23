Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN) will announce $0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Falcon Minerals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the lowest is $0.02. Falcon Minerals reported earnings of $0.01 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 600%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Falcon Minerals will report full year earnings of $0.20 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.26. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.52. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Falcon Minerals.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FLMN. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Falcon Minerals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Falcon Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Falcon Minerals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Falcon Minerals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.44.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLMN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Falcon Minerals during the 2nd quarter valued at $231,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Falcon Minerals by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 666,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,384,000 after buying an additional 33,404 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Falcon Minerals by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 30,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 5,325 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Falcon Minerals in the 2nd quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Falcon Minerals by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 390,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,981,000 after buying an additional 13,716 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLMN opened at $5.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $475.07 million, a PE ratio of 34.38 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.07. Falcon Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $3.88 and a fifty-two week high of $6.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.55%. Falcon Minerals’s payout ratio is 387.50%.

About Falcon Minerals

Falcon Minerals Corp. engages in the provision of oil and gas minerals. It also owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in the Eagle Ford and Austin Chalk in Karnes County, DeWitt County, and Gonzales County Texas. The company was founded by Daniel C. Herz on June 13, 2016 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

