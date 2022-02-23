Far Peak Acquisition (NASDAQ:FPAC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Far Peak Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FPAC – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 13,675 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 373,759 shares.The stock last traded at $9.90 and had previously closed at $9.89.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.98 and a 200 day moving average of $10.12.

Get Far Peak Acquisition alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FPAC. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in Far Peak Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,914,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Far Peak Acquisition by 2,419.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 979,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,746,000 after acquiring an additional 940,646 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of Far Peak Acquisition by 33.8% during the second quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,986,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,720,000 after acquiring an additional 753,953 shares in the last quarter. Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Far Peak Acquisition in the second quarter worth $2,985,000. Finally, ATW Spac Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Far Peak Acquisition in the third quarter worth $2,863,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Far Peak Acquisition Corporation intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the financial technology, technology, or financial services industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Far Peak Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Far Peak Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.