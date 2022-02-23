Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09, Yahoo Finance reports. Farmland Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a net margin of 0.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS.

NYSE:FPI traded up $0.55 on Wednesday, reaching $12.01. 19,973 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 355,115. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.91. The firm has a market cap of $394.17 million, a PE ratio of -36.97 and a beta of 0.79. Farmland Partners has a 12 month low of $10.62 and a 12 month high of $14.85.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FPI. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Farmland Partners by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,036,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,334,000 after purchasing an additional 48,185 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Farmland Partners by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 667,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,976,000 after purchasing an additional 25,912 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Farmland Partners by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 548,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,587,000 after purchasing an additional 13,607 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Farmland Partners by 749.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 376,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,502,000 after purchasing an additional 332,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Farmland Partners by 16.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 296,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,569,000 after purchasing an additional 42,487 shares in the last quarter. 47.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FPI shares. StockNews.com cut Farmland Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research raised Farmland Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Farmland Partners, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the management and acquisition of farmland and land with agricultural development potential. Its property portfolio focuses on the primary crops, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, rice and cotton and the remaining land is used to grow specialty crops, such as almond, citrus, blueberries, vegetables and edible beans.

