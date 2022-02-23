Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $17.97

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $17.97 and last traded at $18.15, with a volume of 183714 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.70.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upgraded Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $42.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. KeyCorp started coverage on Fastly in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Fastly from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fastly in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fastly from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.50.

Get Fastly alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.95 and a 200-day moving average of $39.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.34 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 6.71 and a current ratio of 6.71.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 19.07% and a negative net margin of 62.85%. The business had revenue of $97.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.35) EPS. Fastly’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Paul Luongo sold 5,217 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.64, for a total transaction of $149,414.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Brett Shirk sold 3,780 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total value of $150,859.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,740 shares of company stock worth $1,074,080 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Fastly in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fastly during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Fastly during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fastly by 175.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fastly during the 3rd quarter valued at $342,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

About Fastly (NYSE:FSLY)

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge cloud platform, edge software development kit (SDK), content delivery and image optimization, video and streaming, cloud security, load balancing, and managed CDN. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fastly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.