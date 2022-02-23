FC Advisory LLC Has $1.77 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

FC Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,853 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 0.7% of FC Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. FC Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Human Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at $2,204,000. Applied Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.9% during the third quarter. Applied Capital LLC now owns 98,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,385,000 after acquiring an additional 4,543 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 39.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 324,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,737,000 after buying an additional 91,839 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $34,158,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $441,000.
Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $81.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,855,472. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $80.96 and a 12 month high of $87.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $83.30 and a 200 day moving average of $84.82.
