FC Advisory LLC Has $291,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

FC Advisory LLC cut its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 605 shares during the period. FC Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $145,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $206,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $250,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $261,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $263,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

BSCN stock remained flat at $$21.21 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 1,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,327. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $21.21 and a twelve month high of $21.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.55.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.