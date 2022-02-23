Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.440-$1.470 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.560. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.42 billion-$3.45 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.49 billion.Fidelity National Information Services also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.250-$7.370 EPS.

NYSE FIS traded down $0.23 on Tuesday, hitting $95.41. 3,723,426 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,406,584. The company has a market capitalization of $58.10 billion, a PE ratio of 140.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $111.25 and its 200 day moving average is $116.69. Fidelity National Information Services has a 52 week low of $94.45 and a 52 week high of $155.96.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The information technology services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 8.50%. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. Analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is currently 229.42%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FIS. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $155.00 to $152.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays dropped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $154.00 to $141.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $142.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $182.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $141.42.

In related news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 105,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.66, for a total value of $11,514,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FIS. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $384,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,189 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,755 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 92.7% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,143 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 85.5% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 39,487 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,308,000 after acquiring an additional 18,198 shares during the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

