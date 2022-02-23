Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FMO) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $10.97

Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FMO) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.97 and traded as high as $11.65. Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund shares last traded at $11.41, with a volume of 36,284 shares.
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.98.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.77%.
Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile (NYSE:FMO)
Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund is a closed-end management investment company. It engages in the provision of after-tax total return with an emphasis on current distributions paid to shareholders. The company was founded on October 4, 2004 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
