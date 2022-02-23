Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FMO) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $10.97

Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FMO) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.97 and traded as high as $11.65. Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund shares last traded at $11.41, with a volume of 36,284 shares.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.77%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $908,000. Matisse Capital purchased a new position in Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund in the fourth quarter worth $806,000. WNY Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund by 71.9% in the 3rd quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 115,720 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 48,385 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund by 223.9% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 57,337 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 39,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 109,908 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 24,180 shares during the period.

Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile (NYSE:FMO)

Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund is a closed-end management investment company. It engages in the provision of after-tax total return with an emphasis on current distributions paid to shareholders. The company was founded on October 4, 2004 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

