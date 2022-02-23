Fiera Capital (FSZ) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, February 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.42 per share for the quarter.

Shares of FSZ stock opened at C$9.94 on Wednesday. Fiera Capital has a one year low of C$9.71 and a one year high of C$11.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.18, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$10.27 and a 200 day moving average price of C$10.52. The stock has a market cap of C$998.38 million and a P/E ratio of 28.98.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FSZ. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set an “equal wight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Fiera Capital from C$12.00 to C$11.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Fiera Capital to C$11.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on Fiera Capital from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$11.36.

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

