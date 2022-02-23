Fiera Capital (FSZ) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Posted by on Feb 23rd, 2022

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, February 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.42 per share for the quarter.

Shares of FSZ stock opened at C$9.94 on Wednesday. Fiera Capital has a one year low of C$9.71 and a one year high of C$11.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.18, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$10.27 and a 200 day moving average price of C$10.52. The stock has a market cap of C$998.38 million and a P/E ratio of 28.98.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FSZ. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set an “equal wight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Fiera Capital from C$12.00 to C$11.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Fiera Capital to C$11.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on Fiera Capital from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$11.36.

Fiera Capital Company Profile

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

Read More

Earnings History for Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ)

Receive News & Ratings for Fiera Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiera Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.