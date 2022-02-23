Financial Comparison: AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO) vs. Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT)

AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO) and Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for AutoWeb and Rackspace Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AutoWeb 0 1 0 0 2.00 Rackspace Technology 0 3 5 0 2.63

AutoWeb currently has a consensus target price of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 124.72%. Rackspace Technology has a consensus target price of $21.21, indicating a potential upside of 95.52%. Given AutoWeb’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe AutoWeb is more favorable than Rackspace Technology.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

13.1% of AutoWeb shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.4% of Rackspace Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 41.8% of AutoWeb shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Rackspace Technology shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

AutoWeb has a beta of 2.26, meaning that its stock price is 126% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rackspace Technology has a beta of 0.72, meaning that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares AutoWeb and Rackspace Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AutoWeb -5.61% -24.20% -9.81% Rackspace Technology -6.76% 15.03% 3.24%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares AutoWeb and Rackspace Technology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AutoWeb $76.57 million 0.47 -$6.82 million ($0.30) -8.90 Rackspace Technology $2.71 billion 0.84 -$245.80 million ($0.98) -11.07

AutoWeb has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Rackspace Technology. Rackspace Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AutoWeb, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

AutoWeb Company Profile

AutoWeb, Inc. engages in digital marketing solutions. The company engages in assisting automotive retail dealers and automotive manufacturers market and sell new and used vehicles to consumers by utilizing digital sales enhancing products and services. Its consumer-facing automotive websites provide consumers with information and tools to aid them with their automotive purchase decisions and gives in-market consumers the ability to connect with Dealers regarding purchasing or leasing vehicles. The company offers the WebLeads+ and Payment Pro and other Leads program for sale transactions. AutoWeb was founded by John C. Bedrosian and Peter R. Ellis in January 1995 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

Rackspace Technology Company Profile

Rackspace Technology, Inc. operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications. Its Apps & Cross Platform segment includes managed applications; managed security services in the areas of security threat assessment and prevention, threat detection and response, rapid remediation, governance, and risk and compliance assistance across multiple cloud platforms, as well as privacy and data protection services, including detailed access restrictions and reporting and data services; and professional services related to designing and implementing application, security, and data services. The company serves financial, government, healthcare, manufacturing, non-profit, education, consumer goods, oil and gas, media and entertainment, automotive and transportation, food and beverage, travel and hospitality, retail, and public sectors, as well as SaaS and ISV clients. Rackspace Technology, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.

