Finning International Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINGF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Finning International Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINGF) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.30.

Several research firms have issued reports on FINGF. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Finning International from C$40.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$35.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$43.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th.

Finning International stock opened at $29.55 on Wednesday. Finning International has a 12-month low of $22.10 and a 12-month high of $32.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.84.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th will be issued a $0.177 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a yield of 2.31%.

Finning International Company Profile

Finning International, Inc engages in the sale, service, and renting out heavy equipment, engines, and related products. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Operations, South American Operations, UK & Ireland Operations, and Other. The Canadian Operations segment is comprised of British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Yukon, the Northwest Territories, and a portion of Nunavut.

