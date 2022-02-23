FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,395 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 709 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KL. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 28,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 33,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 30,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, High Pointe Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. High Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 29,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KL opened at $38.92 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.02. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. has a 12 month low of $31.72 and a 12 month high of $46.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.70.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.188 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.66%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$55.50 to C$56.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$61.00 to C$52.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kirkland Lake Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.75.

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of gold properties. The firms projects include Holt Mine, Macassa Mine, and Detour Lake Mine. The company was founded on June 29, 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

