FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Has $133,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) by 260.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Solar ETF were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco Solar ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco Solar ETF by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,165,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Invesco Solar ETF by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Invesco Solar ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 413,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,040,000 after purchasing an additional 20,377 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco Solar ETF stock opened at $60.15 on Wednesday. Invesco Solar ETF has a twelve month low of $58.05 and a twelve month high of $107.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.83.

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

