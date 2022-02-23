FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Invests $245,000 in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,250 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 146.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 11,105 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 6,605 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter worth $222,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter worth $422,000. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 81.5% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 2,033 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,853 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. 87.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NXPI. Piper Sandler lowered NXP Semiconductors from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. KeyCorp raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.24.

NXPI stock opened at $187.24 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $164.19 and a 12-month high of $239.91. The stock has a market cap of $49.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.08, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $211.50 and its 200 day moving average is $211.04.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 30th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.53. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 14.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 9.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.845 per share. This is a boost from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is currently 39.75%.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

