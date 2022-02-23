FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV) by 70.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust were worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Kingfisher Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000.

Shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust stock opened at $8.38 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.12. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a 12 month low of $7.45 and a 12 month high of $10.20.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

