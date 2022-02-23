FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 11.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 9.2% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,952,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,674,000 after buying an additional 500,963 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 5,568,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,731,000 after buying an additional 84,743 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,526,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,282,000 after buying an additional 42,739 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,183,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,134,000 after purchasing an additional 48,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,930,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,303,000 after purchasing an additional 30,366 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

SCHV stock opened at $69.19 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.84 and its 200 day moving average is $70.91. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $61.17 and a 1-year high of $74.73.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.