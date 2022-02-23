FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Sells 5,905 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 88.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 745 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,905 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GPN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Global Payments by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,241,000 after buying an additional 36,216 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Global Payments by 11.3% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 54,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,246,000 after purchasing an additional 5,556 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Global Payments by 22.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,400,000 after purchasing an additional 4,303 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Global Payments by 4.1% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Global Payments by 1.3% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 19,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,581,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. 84.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GPN stock opened at $136.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $141.82 and a 200 day moving average of $146.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $39.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.03. Global Payments Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.75 and a twelve month high of $220.81.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 11.33%. Global Payments’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.49%.

In other Global Payments news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.28, for a total value of $64,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $212,325. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Global Payments from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on Global Payments in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $161.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on Global Payments from $186.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Global Payments from $221.00 to $197.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Global Payments from $240.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.60.

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

