First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA) Shares Purchased by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA) by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 934,685 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 157,605 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in First Advantage were worth $17,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Advantage in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Advantage in the third quarter worth $59,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Advantage in the third quarter valued at $64,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of First Advantage during the third quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in First Advantage during the second quarter valued at $96,000. 95.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FA has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of First Advantage in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Advantage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.19.

First Advantage stock opened at $15.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a current ratio of 4.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.42. First Advantage Co. has a 12 month low of $15.55 and a 12 month high of $24.73.

First Advantage Corporation provides technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital worldwide. The company offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and screening products.

